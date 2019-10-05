HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lego lovers, you're going to want to see this!
The Houston Museum of Natural Science is opening a Lego devoted exhibit on October 7 called "The Art of the Brick."
The exhibit was named one of CNN's top 10 "Global Must-See Exhibitions."
Artist Nathan Sawaya created a collection of inspiring artworks made exclusively from the iconic childhood toy.
His unique exhibition is the first of its kind to focus exclusively on Lego as an art medium and has broken attendance records around the globe.
The creations, constructed from countless individual Lego pieces, were built from standard bricks beginning as early as 2002.
The world's largest display of Lego art ever features original pieces as well as re-imagined versions of the world's most famous art masterpieces like Van Gogh's Starry Night and Da Vinci's Mona Lisa.
For exhibit and ticket information visit hmns.org.
Houston Museum of Natural Science opens exhibit made only of Legos
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News