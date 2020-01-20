Community & Events

Houston marathon runner dies after heart attack during race

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two runners suffered heart attacks at the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday, one of whom died at an area hospital.

According to the Houston Marathon Committee, a 74-year-old man had a heart attack around mile 16 near Tanglewood. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The committee says another man who had just finished the full marathon also suffered a heart attack. Officials say the 50-year-old is expected to survive.

"On behalf of the Houston Marathon Committee, we would like to express our most sincere condolences and support to their family, friends and running communities," said the committee. "Please keep both of these men and their families in your thoughts."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhealthchevron houston marathonrunningheart attackdeath investigationmarathons
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Store owner shot man who claimed to have gun, worker says
Wife accused of murder reportedly was 'infuriated'
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
Houston Texans defensive coordinator not returning: ESPN
Chandler Parsons hurt in crash that could threaten career
Show More
Dynamo opening house to fans amid shake-ups in offseason
Spec's partners with Drizly alcohol delivery service
Boy with autism killed in intentionally-set fire, police say
George Foreman leads MLK parade in downtown Houston
Man goes on rampage at Bloomingdale's
More TOP STORIES News