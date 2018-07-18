COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston man lists Picasso painting for sale on neighborhood website

Houston man posts Picasso for sale on Nextdoor

HOUSTON, Texas --
As the fourth-largest city in the country, Houston is hardly lacking in head-scratching items for sale online.

Consider the viral Craigslist ad that one local man posted for his dilapidated, 1999 Toyota Camry: "You want a car that literally no one will ever compliment you on? Well, look no further," the hilarious post declared.

Adding to the annals of dubious items for sale in Houston is a recent listing on Nextdoor that has been making the social media rounds.

A man in the Candlelight Oaks neighborhood is offering an "original Pablo Picasso painting with proper documentation for sale from early 1900s."

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
