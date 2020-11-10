Houston CultureMap

Popular drive-in theater puts the brakes on Heights-area location

By Steven Devadanam

The Drive-In at Sawyer Yards is moving. Photo courtesy of Houston CultureMap/Rooftop Cinema Club.

When the popular Drive-in at Sawyer Yards launched in the summer with a screening of Grease, much like the movie's love interests Danny and Sandy, it seemed a summer fling built to last.

But, like so much summer fun, this run is ending. Rooftop Cinema Club announced that The Drive-in at Sawyer Yards, its first drive-in cinema in the U.S., will close on November 29 and move to a new location in December. Details on the new locale will be announced at a later date, according to a press release.

To toast the seven-month run, the drive-in has released a farewell lineup of flicks. Tickets, which are expected to move quickly, go on sale today at noon.

