houston livestock show and rodeo

Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai named RodeoHouston parade grand marshal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kealia Ohai, Houston Dash player and the fianceé of J.J. Watt, is set to lead the kickoff parade of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2020.

Ohai will be the grand marshal for the annual Downtown Rodeo Parade, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m.



"We are thrilled to have Kealia Ohai help us kick off another great year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "Her tremendous leadership and love for the city of Houston can be seen on and off the field, and it is an honor to have her leading our 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade."



The soccer star forward and team captain takes over the gig from Houston Texans quarterback and Watt's teammate, Deshaun Watson.

The parade has been a tradition since 1938.

Ohai had quite the year in 2019.

She and Watt got engaged in the Bahamas in May.

She said she had a feeling something was going to happen.

"He was acting weird, so I knew something was going on. It was like 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I was going to wear. I was like, 'You've never asked me that,'" Ohai said earlier this year.

While many people might be wondering when the big day will happen, Ohai said it could be awhile and said they already feel like they're married.

"We're not in any rush," she said.

If you're interested in going to the parade, the route begins at Bagby and Walker streets, travels from Travis to Bell, and from Bell to Louisiana, before turning on Lamar and ending at Lamar and Bagby streets.

The 2020 Rodeo Run will be held before the parade.

Head to the rodeo's website for more information about the parade.

The video above is from a previous story.

Looking back at the Rodeo Parade's early days

EMBED More News Videos

1966 Rodeo Parade



MORE STORIES ON THE RODEO:

RodeoHouston releases concert genre lineup with a few surprises

RodeoHouston releases list of 'The Hideout' performers

Sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' at RodeoHouston 2020

A look back: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhouston livestock show and rodeoparaderodeo houstonhouston texans
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
RodeoHouston releases concert genre lineup with surprises
RodeoHouston releases list of 'The Hideout' performers
Sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' at RodeoHouston 2020
Legendary rodeo clown asks for prayers after wife's brain injury
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about man wanted in death of Nassau Bay sergeant
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Chilly but pleasant Wednesday, temps warm-up before next front
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Gerrit Cole to sign record $324M deal with Yankees: Sources
Man strangled 2 relatives and lived with their bodies: Deputies
Show More
Man buried in 1951 was 'missing' until family turned to Ted
Flower beds could cost couple up to $100,000 in HOA fees
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
Have you ever craved a 10 lb baked potato?
More TOP STORIES News