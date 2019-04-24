Houston crowned most diverse city in America by new report

HOUSTON, Texas -- Last year, many locals cried foul when Houston was named the No. 2 most diverse city in the nation, behind - gasp! - Jersey City, New Jersey. But a new report confirms what we here already know: Houston is, indeed, the most diverse city in the country.
The new ranking comes courtesy of personal finance website WalletHub, which, in 2018, placed Houston in a dubious second place. "Yes, Jersey City may be listed as more ethnically diverse," Dr. Stephen Klineberg, noted local demographic expert, told CultureMap last year. "But it's much smaller." (Some consolation: Last year's WalletHub report found Houston was the most diverse big city in America.)
To crown the diversity champion, WalletHub compared 501 of the most populated cities in America across five key dimensions: socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, and religious diversity. The report drills down into metrics such as industry diversity, income, age, religious affiliation, education, language, worker class, and marital status.
