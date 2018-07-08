HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The celebration for Reverend Bill Lawson's 90th birthday continues as Lawson was honored to see a bus with his image on it Sunday.
My dad‘s 90th birthday rolls on – literally! Today he got to see a bus with his image on it, commissioned by a commissioner - @RodneyEllis. My dad is thrilled! @KirkWhalum @WheelerAvenueBC @HoustonMAAC @WALIPPTSU @abc13houston @ChauncyOnTV @tracyclemons pic.twitter.com/cfP7GOQeVn— Melanie Lawson (@MelanieLawson13) July 8, 2018
The bus was commissioned by Commissioner Rodney Ellis.
"My dad is thrilled," ABC13's Melanie Lawson said in a tweet.
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church also posted a selfie of Reverend Lawson and Reverend Jesse Jackson on their Instagram page as they worshipped in church today.
A founding father of Wheeler Avenue in 1962, Reverend Lawson became a significant player in the battle to end segregation in Houston.
Lawson told Eyewitness News his proudest achievements are his four children, including our own ABC13 family member, Melanie Lawson.
RELATED: Houstonians celebrate Reverend Bill Lawson's 90th birthday