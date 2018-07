Build A Bear has gotten everyone in the spirit of offering "pay your age" deals.On Monday, Hurts Donuts in Katy is allowing customers to come and buy any of their classic donuts, and pay whatever your age is.So, if you are 33, you will pay 33 cents for a donut. Adults must show their ID to get the deal.The special began at 9 a.m. and goes on until 9 p.m.Hurts Donuts is located on Spring Green Boulevard near the Westpark Tollway.