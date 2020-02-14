abc13 plus northeast

All men's church choir in Houston wants their 60-year legacy to continue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The New Mount Carmel Baptist Church men's choir is legendary in the Trinity and Kashmere Gardens neighborhoods.

The choir has been singing on Sundays for 60 years, and they perform the first and last weekend of every month.

"It makes you want to join in with them. Once you join in with them you'll feel the spirit of God moving in them, and you will see the spirit of God moving in you," explained Reverend Harrell Berry. "You cannot help but clap your hands and pat your feet."

The men's choir wants to leave you fulfilled after a good Sunday service, and they also want to keep the legacy and tradition going.

"The male chorus has been a factor ever since before we became members of this church," said Langston Randle, a New Mount Carmel Choir member.

