City demands home owner take down elaborate 'Flintstones' decorations

From a dinosaur herd in the front to a "yabba dabba do" sign, the city is calling this homeowner's decorations an 'eyesore'

HILLSBOROUGH, California (KTRK) -- A homeowner is in trouble with the City of Hillsborough for decorating her home like a "modern stone age family," inspired by The Flintstones.

The home is complete with a dinosaur herd in front.

The city has now filed a complaint saying no permits were filed to make modifications to the home, like landscaping and a "yabba dabba do" sign.

The city is now demanding everything be taken down, calling it an eyesore.
