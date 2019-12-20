Holiday events to enjoy with your family before Christmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Dec. 20
Sip Free Wines
Revival Market (tasting is free and all wines are available for purchase)
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Blizzard Bash
Cross Creek Ranch
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza
City Centre
6 p.m.
Friday Family Movie Night
303 Memorial City Way
7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Snowfall at the Square
303 Memorial City Way
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Hang with Saint Nick and Saint Arnold
Saint Arnold Brewery
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Get your holiday shopping done at Flea by Night
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Family Capoeira Class
Midtown Park
10 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Heights Morning Market
3106 White Oak Dr A
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Kids Sunday Funday at Bowl & Barrel
797 Sorella Ct Ste 118
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Movie Night: The Night Before
Axelrad
10 p.m.
