free stuff friday

HO HO HO! Take your photo with Santa for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Nov. 29

Free Photos with Santa!
1600 River Oaks Blvd
7 p.m.

Woodlands 3rd Annual Grand Illumination Ceremony
pin
2060 Red Lion Rd (Bring a non-perishable food donation)
5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Young Audiences of Houston
3801 Eastside Dr
1 p.m.

DC vs. Marvel Art Show
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Free entry)

Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
900 Smith St
5 p.m.

Holiday Movie Nights
250 Assay St
7 p.m.

Galveston Holiday Lighting Celebration
Hotel Galvez
6 p.m.

Sunday, December 1

Farmers Market on Lexington
16431 Lexington Blvd
12 p.m. (free entry only)

Fulshear's Christmas Tree Lighting
8411 Main S
5:30 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:
Celebrate your birthday with freebies all month long
Astros game giveaways for fans
Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar every day
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfree stuff fridayfree stufffun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuation, curfew order lifted for Port Neches area
Man killed in east Harris County Thanksgiving shooting
Man shot attempting to rob gas station on Houston's west side
How you can rock with American Idol's Uché this weekend
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
SPONSORED: Ring in the season with this year's Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
Show More
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
Murder suspect turns himself in covered in blood
Friend confirms family from Missouri City killed in plane crash
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Here's how to survive Houston malls' holiday parking lots
More TOP STORIES News