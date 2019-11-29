HO HO HO! Take your photo with Santa for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Nov. 29
Free Photos with Santa!
1600 River Oaks Blvd
7 p.m.
Woodlands 3rd Annual Grand Illumination Ceremony
2060 Red Lion Rd (Bring a non-perishable food donation)
5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Young Audiences of Houston
3801 Eastside Dr
1 p.m.
DC vs. Marvel Art Show
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Free entry)
Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
900 Smith St
5 p.m.
Holiday Movie Nights
250 Assay St
7 p.m.
Galveston Holiday Lighting Celebration
Hotel Galvez
6 p.m.
Sunday, December 1
Farmers Market on Lexington
16431 Lexington Blvd
12 p.m. (free entry only)
Fulshear's Christmas Tree Lighting
8411 Main S
5:30 p.m.
