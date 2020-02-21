The DeLuxe Theater: From a "blacks only" movie theater to a community hub

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The DeLuxe Theater is, once again, bringing art to the Fifth Ward.
Classical Theatre Company is putting on "Peer Gynt" beginning Feb 12. until to March 1.
"It's about love and revenge and jealousy, and all these things that we experience," explained co-director John Johnston.
The DeLuxe Theater opened in 1941 as a "blacks only" movie theater.
After the Civil Rights Act, the theater closed in 1973 and sat empty until 2015.
Then, the city of Houston partnered with local agencies for a nearly $6 million rebuilding project.
The idea is to turn the space into a community hub once again.
"Just this past weekend, several folks walked in and came to the show yesterday," Johnston said.
