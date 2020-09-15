Houston is one of the most diverse places in America and we enjoy celebrating all of the wonderful groups that make up our city! As we proudly observe Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 - October 15, ABC13 has partnered up with the Harris County Clerk's office to highlight stories from our community that represent this unique culture.
Tomorrow at 7PM ABC13 will host a town hall on educational inequality for Hispanic students!
Get more info here!
Watch ABC13's Hispanic Heritage Vignettes
Don't miss our Houston Hispanic Heritage Localish Special: Sunday, September 27 at 4:30pm
The following states all have a Hispanic population of at least 500,000: Washington, Virginia, Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York, New Mexico, New Jersey, Nevada, Massachusetts, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, California and Arizona.
Find More Facts About Hispanic Heritage
Harris County Clerk's Office is committed to celebrating cultural diversity in our community, as well as having every individual's voice heard! With this in mind the Clerk's Office implores you to vote in the upcoming elections. Several safeguards and precautions have been installed to ensure your comfortability while voting. Get more information on voting safely in 2020.