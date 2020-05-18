Community & Events

HISD reschedules mass food distribution event at NRG to today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District and the Houston Food Bank has scheduled the mass community food distribution for today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the NRG Yellow Lot.

The event was originally planned for this past Saturday but was canceled due to the weather.

Event organizers and volunteers want to remind visitors to keep their distance if they choose to walk to the site.

As families arrive, Nutrition Services staff will minimize contact by filling out the required Emergency Food Assistance Program forms for families and placing food in their vehicle trunks. Therefore, if visitors choose to drive, the trunk will need to be popped open for volunteers to load the food.

Families may also continue to visit HISD's regular weekday food distribution sites next week. Each site can distribute up to 500 bags, or 15,000 pounds of food, per day.

Interim Superintendent Granita Lathan said the school district so far has distributed 5.2 million pounds of food to more than 125,000 households.
