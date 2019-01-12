HISD holds special meeting to discuss underperforming schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4895115" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parents cheered after the HISD board of trustees decided in a 5-4 vote not to place control of at least four failing schools into the hands of a private entity.

TENSIONS HIGH: Angry parents shouted as Harris Co. Treasurer Orlando Sanchez called on the governor to take over HISD schools.

What a joke. HISD leadership is a disaster. Their self-centered ineptitude has failed the children they are supposed to educate. If ever there was a school board that needs to be taken over and reformed it's HISD. Their students & parents deserve change. https://t.co/atM45U3Jmr — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 3, 2019

Gov. Abbott criticized Houston Independent School District's board for "self-centered ineptitude" and called for the state to take over.

Houston Independent School District's leaders will be holding a unique meeting to talk about major challenges they have recently faced.HISD, Texas' largest school district, will be discussing a decline in student enrollment and a major budget deficit.The district is at risk to face a state takeover if certain schools within the district can't meet performance standards.This special meeting is following an immense amount of drama between the district and parents.At the end of 2018, Harris County treasurer Orlando Sanchez was taking part in a press conference across the street from HISD's Hattie May Administration Building, when things got pretty heated.A member from the crowd ran up to Sanchez and poured water over his head.Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke out passionately in regards to the disappointment he has for the school district and the need of the concerned parents.Abbott said in a tweet Thursday TEA should take over the district and that the leadership here is a disaster.