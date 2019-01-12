HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Independent School District's leaders will be holding a unique meeting to talk about major challenges they have recently faced.
HISD, Texas' largest school district, will be discussing a decline in student enrollment and a major budget deficit.
The district is at risk to face a state takeover if certain schools within the district can't meet performance standards.
This special meeting is following an immense amount of drama between the district and parents.
At the end of 2018, Harris County treasurer Orlando Sanchez was taking part in a press conference across the street from HISD's Hattie May Administration Building, when things got pretty heated.
A member from the crowd ran up to Sanchez and poured water over his head.
Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke out passionately in regards to the disappointment he has for the school district and the need of the concerned parents.
What a joke. HISD leadership is a disaster. Their self-centered ineptitude has failed the children they are supposed to educate. If ever there was a school board that needs to be taken over and reformed it’s HISD. Their students & parents deserve change. https://t.co/atM45U3Jmr— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 3, 2019
Abbott said in a tweet Thursday TEA should take over the district and that the leadership here is a disaster.
