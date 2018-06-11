ART

'Hey y'all': Check out these 6 new murals in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Need a new photo opp in Houston?

Six new murals in downtown are in the perfect spot where you can share a selfie with your friend and show how much you love the Bayou City.

Pandr Design Co. recently completed some new pieces at the 1300 block of McKinney at the Shops at Houston Center.

One mural says "Hey y'all" while another says "Smile, y'all are in Houston."

The six murals are part of a social media campaign where people are encouraged to snap a pic and use #MadeInHou.

So next time you're out and about with your buddy, take them downtown where you can capture your next Instagram post.

