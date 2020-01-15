Best spots to enjoy the Chevron Houston Marathon fun around the city

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- These hot spots around the city are perfect for watching the race and getting in on the fun, even as a spectator. Sites are listed by approximate mileage location for the marathon and half marathon (H).Washington & SabineThe King of Race Day entertainment, Elvis Presley, has been a staple at mile one of the marathon for more than a decade. He will be serenading runners through their first steps of the race.Waugh/S Heights at Feagan/WillaThe Mighty Mustang Aldine Drumline is bringing the booming sound of race day at this second stop on the trail.West Gray, Kirby & BissonnetAs the road turns towards the finish line, these three notable Houston streets are lined with Official Run for a Reason charities. Pay attention because you can vote for your favorite "hoopla station" after the race!West Gray & DriscollThere will be a live D.J. and refreshments at this stop as Barry's Bootcamp Houston helps keep the runners' energy high. Barry's will be passing out shake samples from their in-house Fuel Bar and VIP cards good for a free class.Westheimer & KirbyRich in tradition, history and skill, the spectating crowd and runners alike will undoubtedly be drawn to the Caporales San Simon Houston Bolivian Dances and their energy!Kirby & NorfolkA true Texas experience awaits at mile 6. Look for the Rodeo Run Committee in their black cowboy hats and bright orange jackets! The rodeo is an annual tradition for many Houstonians and should be a must on any out-of-towners bucket list.Bissonnet & GreenbriarThis is a great spot to post up before the runners make the split. FleetFeet is the official running retailer of the Houston Marathon weekend of events.Montrose & BartlettThe Milford House, just one block from the Aramco Houston Half Marathon route, is a 90-year-old home that will make you feel as if you've traveled straight to Italy! On race day, the center and its volunteers come out to support runners with Italian-themed signs and cheers to make you feel like you're part of the Famiglia.University & AudenEnjoy "the best seat in the house" for observing the half marathon, as West University Place City Hall is located at the 11.3 mile mark of the course!Weslayan & BissonnetThe Texas Blues Brothers are here to entertain you! Grab a bagel from Einstein's at this stop and listen to some Texas tunes.Post Oak Blvd.Mile 14 will take you right past the number one shopping and tourist attraction in Houston and the southwest.Memorial & S Picnic LaneMiles of Music is back for the third year and is guaranteed to have rocking good tunes through this three-mile stretch on the way to the finish line.7575 N. Picnic Ln.Did someone say free beer? For those 21 and up, this is the perfect spot to post up for a true party on-course complete with free Michelob Ultra tastings.Memorial to Allen ParkwayThese three miles are the the ultimate spot for music and cheering you make the turn toward the final straightaway into Downtown Houston and the Finish Line.Allen ParkwayThis is the hilliest part of the marathon course, so encouragement is needed as runners take on the final miles of the race. Get in your miles and take a jog along the Buffalo Bayou Trail and pop back up to street level to cheer on your favorite runner!