Community & Events

Everything you need to know about Yosemite's stunning 'firefall' natural phenomenon

It's never too early to start planning a trip to Yosemite National Park to catch a glimpse of the annual "firefall" phenomenon.

Officially called the Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, the waterfall is known looking like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just right angle.

The natural phenomenon happens every sunset during the last two weeks of February, though conditions need to be just right. The slightest bit of haze or cloud clover can diminish the effect.

The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only lasts about 10 minutes.

Certain restrictions in the area will begin taking effect as the optimal viewing season approaches, but it may be a good idea to start thinking ahead!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorthern californiayosemite national parknaturehiking
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Houston business owner allegedly shot to death by wife
Houston Texans defensive coordinator not returning: ESPN
George Foreman leads MLK parade in downtown Houston
Traffic returns to all lanes on I-10 San Jacinto River bridge
Alex Bregman meets boy with autism who invited him to party
EaDo has endless nightlife choices for all
Show More
Sunny and cool for MLK Day, more rain midweek
Navy honors Pearl Harbor hero with new aircraft carrier
Thousands rally in Richmond, Va. for gun rights
Carlos Correa to send supplies to Puerto Rico quake victims
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
More TOP STORIES News