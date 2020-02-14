HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Feb. 28
Detective Pikachu
Levy Park
7 p.m.
Spring Fling at the Moody
The Moody Center for the Arts
8 p.m.
The event is free, but parking will be $5
Saturday, Feb. 29
QMart Leap Year Festival
14602 Memorial Dr.
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Bollywood Dance
Central Green Park
6 p.m.
Art Market & Home Tour at Cross Creek Ranch
6450 Cross Creek Bend Ln.
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.
RELATED STORIES:
Celebrate your birthday with freebies all month long
Astros game giveaways for fans
Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar every day
Here's how you can take your child to see a movie for FREE this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More