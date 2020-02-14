free stuff friday

Here's how you can take your child to see a movie for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Feb. 28
Detective Pikachu
Levy Park
7 p.m.

Spring Fling at the Moody
The Moody Center for the Arts
8 p.m.
The event is free, but parking will be $5

Saturday, Feb. 29
QMart Leap Year Festival
14602 Memorial Dr.
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bollywood Dance
Central Green Park
6 p.m.

Art Market & Home Tour at Cross Creek Ranch
6450 Cross Creek Bend Ln.
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 1
Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.

