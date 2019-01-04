FREE STUFF

Here's how you can celebrate Dia de los Reyes this weekend

Here's some fun stuff to do this weekend with family and friends.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, January 4

Children's Story Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Funfetti Fridays
Discovery Green
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Family Movie Night
303 Memorial City Way
7 p.m.

Saturday, January 5

Coffee and Cars
Memorial City
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

The Square Live
Memorial City
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Yoga at the Park
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Young Writer's Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Photography Workshop
Levy Park
10:30 a.m.

Glass Blowing Demo
Three Dimensional Visions
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 6

Dia de los Reyes Celebration
Traders Village
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
