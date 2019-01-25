Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!4606 Westway Park Blvd6 p.m.2000 Edwards St6 p.m.The Square at Memorial7 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square9 a.m. - 10 a.m.Sugar Land Town Square2 p.m. - 4 p.m.Discovery Green1 p.m.Discovery Green5 p.m. - 8 p.m.The Square at Memorial7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.1719 Live Oak Unit L1 p.m.Levy Park11 a.m.Firkin and Phoenix Pub12 p.m. - 5 p.m.The Square at Memorial3 p.m. - 5 p.m.