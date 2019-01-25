FREE STUFF

Grab the family and head to a free Cirque du Soleil LUZIA performance

Enjoy this free stuff and more this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, January 25
Alice in Wonderland Art Event
4606 Westway Park Blvd
6 p.m.

The Assembly: Photography from Houston's Galleries
2000 Edwards St
6 p.m.

Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial
7 p.m.

Boot Camp
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Saturday, January 26
Free Yogathon
Sugar Land Town Square
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil LUZIA
Discovery Green
1 p.m.

Spring Fashion Show
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Circus Night
The Square at Memorial
7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 27
The Fourth Annual Tiny Show
1719 Live Oak Unit L
1 p.m.

Zumba
Levy Park
11 a.m.

Lunar New Year Festival
Firkin and Phoenix Pub
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Puck's Birthday Party
The Square at Memorial
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
