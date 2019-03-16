Harvey victims rebuild home with ultimate mancave inside

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Newlyweds Kevin and DeeDee Martinez had the interior of their house wiped away after Hurricane Harvey swept through the Houston area in 2017.The first thing that came to DeeDee's mind was tabletops, sinks, couches and getting their family organized for the long rebuild journey that was ahead of them.Kevin also played a big part in the rebuild of their Baytown home, but all along wanted to be different and creative in this new phase of their home.Kevin, like many Houstonians, was proud and inspired through the Astros and their World Series title. That is when he decided to have a garage wall painted and dedicate it to the Astros, which will immediately bring back Astrodome memories.One wall was not enough for Kevin. He also added a Cowboys wall, and even surprised his wife DeeDee with a University of Houston mural.