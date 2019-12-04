Community & Events

Mayor proclaims Gina Gaston Day in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Happy Gina Gaston Day!

The ABC13 anchor was honored by the March of Dimes Wednesday for her work advocating for the health and wellness of all mothers and babies.

Then, Mayor Sylvester Turner declared Dec. 4, 2019, as Gina Gaston Day in Houston.



Gina began working at ABC13 in 1992 as a co-anchor for the 6 a.m. newscast.

After leaving in 1999 to work for MSNBC in New York, Gina returned to ABC13 in 2001 and has been a face of Eyewitness News ever since, co-anchoring the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Gina is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and was honored by the Associated Press Broadcasters for News Reporting.

Gina serves on the boards of the Children's Museum of Houston, Susie Bean and The Women's Fund.

She has supported many Houston charities such as March of Dimes, Easter Seals, American Heart Association and the University of Houston Women's Studies program, among others.

Gina met her husband, former Rockets star Mario Elie, while covering a championship game.

She and Mario are the loving parents of triplets: two sons and one daughter.

She is a graduate of the University of Southern California and is a native of Santa Barbara.
