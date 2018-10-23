Many events are happening around Houston this weekend, and surprise, they don't all involve goblins and ghosts! Check out this guide below to ensure your 2018 Halloween weekend is the best one yet!- Plant a festive fall pumpkin succulent during this annual DIY get-together at Onion Creek Cafe in The Heights. Pumpkins, succulents, and planting materials will be provided. Tickets are $23 and the event will last from 7pm to 9pm.- Test your knowledge of Horcruxes, potions, Patronus charms and more during a game of Harry Potter trivia at Great Heights Brewing. Tickets are $6 and the event will last from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.- Watch the Houston Texans play the Miami Dolphins on their home turf at NRG. Tickets start at $59. The game begins at 7:20 p.m.- Hear from educational speakers and exhibitors, participate in dance and fitness demonstrations, and enjoy a fashion show at the fifth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fair at Emancipation Community Center. This event isand will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.- Check out a free screening of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial", followed by a costume contest, games, fortune tellers, live statues, and entertainment when Discovery Green hosts its annual Halloween party, Scream on the Green. The event isand will last from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.- Hang out on the lawn at Memorial City for a free, family-friendly screening of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation." This event isand will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.- Get hyped for a concert by Red Baraat, an 8-person band who was called "the best party band in years" by NPR. Expect an energetic blend of jazz, hip-hop, rock, go-go, and bhangra. This event isand will begin at 7:30 p.m.- Cheer loud for the Rockets when they hit the court to play the Clippers at Toyota Center. Tickets start at $20. The game begins at 6 p.m.- Scope out more than 150 cars that range from classic to contemporary in the 11th annual Halloween Classic Car Show at National Museum of Funeral History. The show includes a live DJ, silent auction, local food vendors, and kids activities, as well as cars and hearses decked out in spooky décor. Tickets are $10 and the event will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.- Enter if you dare when the crew that brought The Mile Series, The Green Mile, and Cinco de Mile return with their latest spooktacular event, Washington Dead Block Party, at Clutch Bar Houston. You and your friends can show off your costumes and party all night at this frightful fiasco. Tickets are $10.This event will last from 10 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.- Celebrate Hungry's Day and kick off their Heart of Gold campaign benefiting Dress for Success Houston. Bring friends and family for a festive day of pumpkin decorating, face painting, live music, and a delicious brunch buffet. Tickets are $15. Kids under 5 get in free. This event will last from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.- Celebrate African culture with traditional music, authentic cuisine, diverse fashion, and unique entertainment at the sixth annual Afrifest. Featuring an African open market, guests can shop goods from around the world, listen to folklore tales, and enjoy kids' activities. Tickets start at $5. This event will last from noon to 8 p.m.- Embrace the cultures of Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic with authentic foods, live music, shopping and more at this annual festival in Midtown Park. $20. This event will last from noon to 10 p.m.- Sample craft beers from more than 50 breweries, including rare and limited-release brews, at the seventh annual Flying Saucer Beer Feast in Sugar Land Town Square. Tickets start at $35 and the event will last from 2 p.m to 6:30 p.m.- Stuff your face with tacos at Houstonia's fourth annual Tacolandia event in The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou. Participating restaurants include Hugo's, La Fisheria, Los Tios, Peli Peli Kitchen, Lupe Tortilla, Luna Y Sol, Rainbow Lodge, Tony's and more. Tickets are $35. This event will last from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.- Whip out your costumes and take to the streets of Midtown for this Halloween-themed bar crawl that includes spots like Dogwood, Little Woodrow's, Christian's Tailgate, Howl at the Moon, Mongoose versus Cobra, Saint Danes, and Komodos Pub. Tickets are $12, but you may find limited comp or tickets for $5. This event begins 4 p.m.- Chow down on the University of St. Thomas' signature Celt dog while sipping beer samples from an array of local craft breweries at the Celt Beer Fest. Proceeds from the festival help fund scholarships for students to participate in the University of St. Thomas Study Abroad Program. Tickets are $35 and the event will last from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.- See the opening show of Houston Grand Opera's 2018 to 2019 season with a dramatic performance of the haunting love story, "The Flying Dutchman", at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $25. This event begins at 7:30 p.m.- Take your Halloween celebration to the next level when Hotel Derek hosts its Saints & Sinners Halloween Soirée. Expect dramatic decor, costumed performers, live music, drinks, dancing, costume contests, a VIP area and more. Tickets start at $35. This event begins at 8 p.m.- Treat your little ghosts and goblins to an afternoon of costume contests, festive crafts and coloring stations, a scavenger hunt, photo stations, food and drinks and more, during this annual Halloween Town event in Sugar Land Town Square. This event is free and will last from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.- Enjoy a free concert where brass-baritone Timothy Jones plays new music from Mexican composer Alejandro Basulto, at ROCO Connections: Musical & Literary Ofrenda. Held in celebration of Día de los Muertos, the event will also showcase an exhibition of handmade retablos. This event is free and will begin a 4 p.m.- Shop unique finds from Harrison's Fine Antiques and Art, then head to the fields for a polo match with flamenco guitar music, a halftime champagne divot stomp, the McDugald Steele pony hops, and door prizes. Tickets start at $30. 4 p.m.- Head to Prohibition Supper Club for The Long Island Boys, Houston's only "boy-lesque" show, presented every month in partnership with Terrible Enfants Theatre Company. As you dine, allow the international cast to dazzle and charm you with daring acrobatics, aerial, and dance performances. Tickets are $25, but limited discounted $12.50 tickets are usually available. 6 p.m.- Get down to pop hits by Jessie J, known for songs like "Bang Bang", "Price Tag", and "Flashlight", when she takes the stage at Warehouse Live on the "R.O.S.E. Tour.". Ro James and Kiana Ledé open the show. Tickets start at $37. The show begins at 8 p.m.