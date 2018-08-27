Texas is a hub for breweries, and the Greater Houston area is home to a growing list of craft brewers. Find new favorites in this noncomprehensive local brewery guide.Specialties: AlesNotable beers: Blonde, Amber, Pale Ale, StoutPrice range: $5348 Cedar Post Lane, Houston713-678-0776www.4jbrewingcompany.comSpecialties: India pale alesNotable beers: Hipster Sauce IPA, Negative Space Milk StoutHappy hour: Thu.-Fri. 5-9 p.m., Sat.-Sun. noon-6 p.m.Price range: $10-$156820 Bourgeois Road, Houston281-444-2337www.11belowbrewing.comSpecialties: AlesNotable beers: Parliament American Pale Ale, Honey Nugget, Masinghorn IPA, Modern Mo'tralaxy, Structural Stout, Stone Temple PorterPrice range: $3.50-$62322 Bissonnet St., Houston832-516-9828www.facebook.com/bailesonbrewingSpecialties: Ales, Lagers, IPAs, StoutsNotable beers: All Y'all, Defying Gravity, I Tell You Wit, Cheap SunglassesHappy hour: Mon.-Thu. 3-5 p.m.Price range: $4-$71231 E. Broadway St., Pearland281-993-8658www.bakfishbrewing.comSpecialties: Ales, IPAs, Stouts, Lagers, WinesNotable beers: Running Walker Pale AlePrice range: $5-$153421 FM 359, Richmond281-762-1375www.bramanbrands.comSpecialties: IPAs, Adjunct brewsNotable beers: Crush City IPA, More Cowbell Double IPA,Happy hour: Fri. 5-9 p.m., Sat. noon-3 p.m.Price range: $2-$105301 Nolda St., Houston713-750-9795www.buffbrew.comSpecialties: German-style beers, AlesNotable beers: Hitchcock Blonde, Skull Creek KolschHappy hour: Mon., Wed., Fri. 4-7 p.m., Thu. all dayPrice range: $3.75-$5.503418 Topping St., Houston832-377-0237www.cityacrebrewing.comSpecialties: Ales, IPAs, StoutsNotable beers: Buckle Bunny, Mini Boss, Moo CalientePrice range: $5-$10941 W. 18th St., Houston832-953-4677www.eurekaheights.comSpecialties: Ales, IPAs, Stouts, LagersNotable beers: Frag OutPrice range: $15 for 3 beers1125 FM 359, Richmond832-974-0620www.fulbrookaleworks.comSpecialties: IPAsNotable beers: Fruity Pellets, Lager-ish KolschHappy hour: Fri. 3-7 p.m.Price range: $5-$6938 Wakefield Drive, Houston281-220-6900www.greatheightsbrewing.comSpecialties: constantly rotating selectionNotable beers: Dollar Pils Y'all, ESBPrice range: $3-$152206 Edwards St., Ste. A, Houston832-781-0555www.hollerbeer.comSpecialties: rotating selection, beer made to ice cream consistencyNotable beers: Froyo Milkshake-style IPA, Super Smarty Fruit SeriesPrice range: $4-$81986 S. Houston Ave., Humble832-412-2142www.ingeniousbeer.comSpecialties: Ales, IPAsNotable beers: Hopadillo, KR&D, Barrel age seriesHappy hour: Mon.-Fri. 3-6 p.m.Price range: $5-$82032 Karbach St., Houston713-680-8886www.karbachbrewing.comSpecialties: AlesNotable beers: El Hefe Hefeweizen, 1980 Kolsch, Squeeze & Twist IPA, Ridgeback AmberPrice range: $4-$65351 First St., Katy281-693-7545www.nolabelbrew.comSpecialties: Ales, IPAs, SoursNotable beers: Bobby Dazzler, The RangaHappy hour: Fri. 4-7 p.m.Price range: $5-$5.501902 Washington Ave.,Ste. E, Houston832-742-5503www.platypusbrewing.comSpecialties: Ales, IPAs, Sour Fruit beersNotable beers: Medina Sod, IntermezzoPrice range: $5-$73118 Harrisburg Blvd., Ste. 108, Houston346-352-3190www.sigmabrewingcompany.comSpecialties: Blonde Ale, Belgian Ale, Bock Lager, IPANotable beers: Knuckle Bock, 2 Hopper, Airmail Blonde, 6-4-3Price range: $4-$513503 Pike Road, Ste. 100, Missouri City832-895-9000www.txleaguer.comSpecialties: classic styles of beerNotable beers: Chipped Tooth, Uncommon Cowboy, Texas LagerHappy hour: Wed.-Fri.: 3-6 p.m., Sun.: All dayPrice range: $3-$61125 W. Cavalcade St., Houston832-834-7151www.townincitybrewing.comSpecialties: Bocks, IPAsNotable beers: Raspberry Love, Midtown BockHappy hour: Wed. 4-10 p.m., Fri. 4-7 p.m.Price range: $5-$101506 Truxillo St., Houston281-974-1473www.undertheradarbrewery.comSpecialties: Ales, Wheats, Ambers, IPAs, Stouts, PortersNotable beers: New England IPA, West Coast IPA, DIPA, Imperial Amber, Oatmeal Stout, Mexican Pale AlePrice range: $5-$74081 Rice Drier Road, Pearland281-617-7537www.vallensons.com