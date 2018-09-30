COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Grandfather spends retirement rocking sick babies in ICU

EMBED </>More Videos

A grandfather volunteers his free time to rock babies in the NICU.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
A retired grandfather is taking the health of babies in the NICU into his own hands, WXIN-TV reports.

Tom Stadler has volunteered in the NICU at Riley Children's Health every Thursday for the past four years.

"I love all the little kids here," said Stadler. "I guess I just love little babies."

Before retiring, Stadler was the band director at Mt. Vernon Schools for 36 years. After his retirement, he started volunteering at Riley Children's Health and has been a volunteer at the hospital for nearly 15 years.

"When they're squirming a little bit, it makes me feel really good to be able to calm them down and have them fall asleep in my arms," said Stadler.

Meredith Murray is a certified child life specialist at Riley Children's Health.

She said the special time Stadler spends with patients in the NICU is invaluable.

"When a family has a child that is hospitalized, whether that's an infant or an older child, often their lives are turned upside down for a period of time," said Murray.

Murray said volunteers like Stadler are making an impact not only to the lives of babies in the NICU, but to their families.

"One of the most impactful things is to hear families' gratitude and thankfulness for the volunteers and the role that they play when they can't be here at the bedside all the time," said Murray.

Stadler said volunteer work with sick babies can be emotional at times, but he's blessed to do it.

"I leave at the end of the day and I just thank God every day driving home that I have the opportunity to come and hold the little ones who just need love and affection," said Stadler.

The process to become a volunteer in the NICU takes anywhere from six months to a year. There's currently a waiting list.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfeel goodbabygrandparentsvolunteerismu.s. & worldIndiana
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chuck E. Cheese's opens new modern-style store in Houston
Veteran with cancer holds yard sale to pay for own funeral
Anita Hill comments on Kavanaugh hearing while in Houston
Take in some art, ballroom dance and concerts this weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Night of violence ends in man's death outside Willowbrook Mall
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Army National Guardsman killed while riding skateboard to work
Dickinson residents go to war with town's potholes
Man accused of shooting and killing puppy from his balcony
Teen Astros fan with cancer passes away after seeing her team
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Top Astros earn high honors from Houston's baseball writers
Show More
Dogs get depressed when owners overuse smartphones
BIG KITTY ALERT: Bobcat caught stalking prey in Ft. Bend Co.
Taco Bell spices things up with 'Diablo' flavored chips
Body of missing Navy reservist found in Richmond
Girl proudly sings national anthem in stands at Astros game
More News