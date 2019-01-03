GRAB YOUR SKATES: Ice skating sessions $5 in New Caney

The holidays may be over, but there's still time to enjoy holiday amenities like ice skating.The East Montgomery County Improvement District in New Caney will offer $5 skating sessions and free skates until Jan. 6 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.The rink is located at 11985 N. Grand Parkway E., at the corner of Valley Ranch Parkway.Guests will park at New Caney ISD's Texan Drive Stadium, and local food trucks will operate at various hours during the event."We saw this as a great opportunity at the Valley Ranch Town Center for families to do something together over the holiday break," said Kelley Mattlage, chief communications officer for EMCID.