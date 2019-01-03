COMMUNITY & EVENTS

GRAB YOUR SKATES: Ice skating sessions $5 in New Caney

EMBED </>More Videos

Ice skating sessions $5 in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
The holidays may be over, but there's still time to enjoy holiday amenities like ice skating.

The East Montgomery County Improvement District in New Caney will offer $5 skating sessions and free skates until Jan. 6 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The rink is located at 11985 N. Grand Parkway E., at the corner of Valley Ranch Parkway.

Guests will park at New Caney ISD's Texan Drive Stadium, and local food trucks will operate at various hours during the event.

"We saw this as a great opportunity at the Valley Ranch Town Center for families to do something together over the holiday break," said Kelley Mattlage, chief communications officer for EMCID.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsiceholidayNew Caney
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Golfers unsure of Memorial Park Golf Course renovation plans
FBISD parents upset over plans to move kids to other schools
Kid-friendly NYE celebrations to ring in 2019 before midnight
Former Texan takes kids fighting cancer holiday shopping
More Community & Events
Top Stories
19-year-old killed in 'No Lackin Challenge' shooting
Robbers order breakfast during fast food crime spree
Public funeral to be held for girl killed in random shooting
$100,000 reward offered for Jazmine Barnes' killer
Houston Weather: Clearing out and warming up through the Weekend
Will the rumors be true? Rodeo to release concert lineup
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
The highest paid college football coaches in the country
Show More
Threat investigation at Harris County substation
18-year-old rescued after car hydroplanes off South Freeway
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
Beautician charged with killing woman during butt injection
More News