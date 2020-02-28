houston livestock show and rodeo

Grab your boots and cowboy hats! Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade is here

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade takes over downtown Houston on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m.

Every February since 1938, the nation's fourth largest city is transformed from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback to fill the streets with hoof beats and marching bands.

VIDEO: What the Houston Rodeo Parade looked like in 1960
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 archive footage of the 1960 Houston Rodeo parade



The parade route begins at Bagby and Walker Streets, travels from Travis to Bell Street, and from Bell Street to Louisiana Street, before turning on Lamar Street, and ends at Lamar and Bagby.



VIDEO: See the fun from previous years at Houston's Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade

EMBED More News Videos

Here's highlights from the 2019 parade.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhouston livestock show and rodeoparaderodeo fashionrodeo houston
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
Show your western pride for Go Texan Day!
School closed after water main break? What to do with the kids
RodeoHouston BBQ contest goes on amid water emergency
Must-have guide to RodeoHouston BBQ parking and transportation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charter bus slams into barrier on North Loop
Boil water notice issued for Houston area lifted
Closures for roadwork and Rodeo events set for this weekend
Deputies chase teens in stolen car for 10 minutes
Police answer calls about truck driving wrong way on highway
Coronavirus hits several in Texas, CDC reports
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
Beautiful Saturday, strong storms next week
Looking back at the Rodeo Parade's early days
Houston-area baseball president aboard ship tested for COVID-19
Fans line up for popular Selena collectible cups
More TOP STORIES News