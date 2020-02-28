Grab your boots and cowboy hats! Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade is Saturday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5145625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 archive footage of the 1960 Houston Rodeo parade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3134653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2018 Houston Livestock and Rodeo Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade takes over downtown Houston on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m.Every February since 1938, the nation's fourth largest city is transformed from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback to fill the streets with hoof beats and marching bands.The parade route begins at Bagby and Walker Streets, travels from Travis to Bell Street, and from Bell Street to Louisiana Street, before turning on Lamar Street, and ends at Lamar and Bagby.