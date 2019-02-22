HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO

Grab your boots and cowboy hats! Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade is here

EMBED </>More Videos

Recently digitized film from the ABC13 archive, shows the trailride and Rodeo parade in 1960.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade takes over downtown Houston on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

Every February since 1938, the nation's fourth largest city is transformed from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback to fill the streets with hoof beats and marching bands.

VIDEO: What the Houston Rodeo Parade looked like in 1960
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 archive footage of the 1960 Houston Rodeo parade



The parade route begins at Bagby and Walker Streets, travels from Travis to Bell Street, and from Bell Street to Louisiana Street, before turning on Lamar Street, and ends at Lamar and Bagby.

VIDEO: See the fun from last year's Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade
EMBED More News Videos

2018 Houston Livestock and Rodeo Parade

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshouston livestock show and rodeorodeo fashionrodeo houstonparadeHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
WIDESPREAD CLOSURES: How to avoid road delays this weekend
Must-have guide to Rodeo Houston Parking and Transportation
Going to rodeo cookoff? Don't forget umbrellas and coats!
Must-have guide to RodeoHouston BBQ parking and transportation
More houston livestock show and rodeo
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Cypress muralist brightens up the community
Music lovers have a lot to celebrate in downtown Houston
Grab a blanket and take the family to see a FREE Disney movie
Birthplace of Cypress, Texas rooted in its historic park
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Driver and passengers in custody after police chase
Brothers shot to death in rooftop ambush in E. Houston
72-year-old with cancer was unaware HPD raided his home
9 dogs and a cat seized in alleged neglect case in Magnolia
Charges dismissed in case of KS Schlitterbahn water slide death
KTLA news anchor's cause of death released
Woman reportedly stole $2K worth of Kate Spade goods
Man sentenced in 2016 sniper-style shooting death of woman
Show More
Patriots owner Robert Kraft solicited prostitute: Police
14-year-old rescued in sex trafficking bust at Houston motel
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
THANK YOU, MARWIN: Key utility player leaving the Astros
More News