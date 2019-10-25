Grab the kids and enjoy a FREE monster party this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, October 25
6th Annual Strong Finish Pink Party
Emancipation Park
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Scream on the Green
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Cirque La Vie's Circus Spectacular
Sugar Land Town Square
7 p.m.
Grand Tapestry in Concert
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 26
5th Annual Chalk Walk
Downtown Friendswood
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Halloween in the Hangar
Lone Star Flight Museum
10 a.m.
Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan Celebration
Buffalo Bayou
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
8th Annual Flying Saucer BeerFeast
Sugar Land Town Square
1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Dia de los Muertos Procession and Celebration
Casa Ramirez FolkArt Gallery
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Mini Monster Bash
Saengerfest Park
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Frolic's Birthday
Memorial City Mall
12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 27
HPL's Poetry and Pose
Discovery Green
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
