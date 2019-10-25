Grab the kids and enjoy a FREE monster party this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!Emancipation Park11 a.m. - 2 p.m.Discovery Green6 p.m. - 10 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre7:30 p.m.Downtown Friendswood8 a.m. - 2 p.m.Lone Star Flight Museum10 a.m.Buffalo Bayou12 p.m. - 4 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Casa Ramirez FolkArt Gallery5 p.m. - 8 p.m.Saengerfest Park1 p.m. - 4 p.m.Memorial City Mall12 p.m. - 2 p.m.Discovery Green11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Discovery Green2 p.m. - 5 p.m.