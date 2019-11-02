Grab the kids and enjoy a FREE Dia de los Muertos festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Saturday, Nov. 2
Dia De Los Muertos
Discovery Green
6-10 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Free Movie "Election"
Market Square Park
7 p.m.
Sunday, November 3rd
Texans Watch Party
The Square at Memorial City
8:30-11:30 a.m.
