free stuff friday

Grab the kids and enjoy a FREE Dia de los Muertos festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Saturday, Nov. 2

Dia De Los Muertos
Discovery Green
6-10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6
Free Movie "Election"

Market Square Park
7 p.m.

Sunday, November 3rd
Texans Watch Party
The Square at Memorial City

8:30-11:30 a.m.

