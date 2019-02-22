COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Grab a blanket and take the family to see a FREE Disney movie

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, February 22
Free Boot Camp
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m.

MD Anderson Cancer Center Blood Drive
Sugar Land Town Square
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Family Movie Night
Levy Park
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.

National Margarita Day
Little Woodrow's
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 23

Free Spay and Neuter
Eastwood Park
8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Caffeine and Chrome
Gateway Classic Cars
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science
Levy Park
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Square Live with Zach Tate Band
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.

Sunday, February 24

Wizard of Oz
615 Louisiana St
1 p.m.

Zero Degrees Grand Opening
4440 North Fwy
11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday Market
Kingwood Town Center Park
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
