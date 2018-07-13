STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Goal! World Cup Watch parties and other free things to do this weekend

Want to watch the World Cup with other Houston fans? It's one of the free things to do this weekend!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events.

Friday, July 13

Grab a blanket or a lawn chair and head to Miller Outdoor Theatre for a free showing of "All Shook Up," a musical fantasy that will have you jumping out of your shoes to jams by Elvis Presley. The play starts at 8:15 p.m. Make sure to arrive early to grab a good seat!

Don't miss Fresh Fridays After Five, the 2018 Nickel Music Series at Jam Park in the Fifth Ward. Enjoy live music and food trucks as the community comes together to celebrate the deep musical roots of Houston's history. The party starts at 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Bring your family and friends out to the Plaza in Sugar Land Town Square for a free movie under the moon. "Paddington 2" will start at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 15

Head to Discovery Green for the FIFA World Cup Watch Party. You'll find free games, clinics, prizes and of course, the World Cup all in one place. This family-friendly event starts at 8 a.m. Pets are welcomed on a leash.

Saturday, July 21

Mark your calendars for a Family Angler Education class in Pasadena. This free, fun interactive class will teach about the basic fishing equipment safety and how to cast.
