Riva Row Boat House in The Woodlands perfect for spring break activities

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- From canoe rentals, swan paddle boats, a music venue, and more, the Riva Row Boat House is one area in The Woodlands to check out for a bevy of outdoor activities.
Tucked into a 1.6 acre park, the area allows for access to the Waterway near Town Green Park. Aquatic rentals include life jackets and paddles.
If you're bringing your pup, dog life jackets are available too. It's a beautiful area that's fun for the whole family.
For more information on the Riva Row Boat House, visit visitthewoodlands.com.
