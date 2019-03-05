Community & Events

Little girl with cancer helps deputies train K9s at RodeoHouston

Honorary police officer and cancer patient, Abigail Arias helped demonstrate K9 training at the HLSR.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Honorary police officer and cancer patient, Abigail Arias helped demonstrate K9 training at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Constable Alan Rosen tweeted that Abigail handled K9 Quelle like a pro.



Earlier this month, Freeport Police Department made the 6-year-old's dreams come true by making her an honorary police officer.


RELATED: 6-year-old girl with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer in Freeport
6-year-old girl with cancer being sworn in as honorary police officer



Abigail also became an honorary Texas Ranger.

RELATED: Abigail Arias becomes honorary Texas Ranger
After being sworn in as a Freeport police officer for the day, Abigail was invited to the state capitol where she was given a Texas Ranger hat, badge, and a pair of pink boots.



Senator Larry Taylor even presented Abigail with a Senate Resolution in honor of her bravery during her fight with cancer.
