Little girl with cancer helps deputies train K9s at RodeoHouston

Constable Alan Rosen tweeted that Abigail handled K9 Quelle like a pro.
Abigail Arias and K9 Quelle won big tonight at the @K9s4COPs “Hard Dog, Fast Dog” competition at Rodeo Houston! Way to go Abigail! 😎💯😀🐾🐶 pic.twitter.com/vwvHUdtvBt— Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) March 5, 2019
Earlier this month, Freeport Police Department made the 6-year-old's dreams come true by making her an honorary police officer.
Abigail also became an honorary Texas Ranger.
Senator Larry Taylor even presented Abigail with a Senate Resolution in honor of her bravery during her fight with cancer.