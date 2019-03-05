Little girl with cancer helps deputies train K9s at RodeoHouston

Abigail Arias and K9 Quelle won big tonight at the @K9s4COPs “Hard Dog, Fast Dog” competition at Rodeo Houston! Way to go Abigail! 😎💯😀🐾🐶 pic.twitter.com/vwvHUdtvBt — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) March 5, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5112423" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6-year-old girl with cancer being sworn in as honorary police officer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5158567" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After being sworn in as a Freeport police officer for the day, Abigail was invited to the state capitol where she was given a Texas Ranger hat, badge, and a pair of pink boots.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Honorary police officer and cancer patient, Abigail Arias helped demonstrate K9 training at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.Constable Alan Rosen tweeted that Abigail handled K9 Quelle like a pro.Earlier this month, Freeport Police Department made the 6-year-old's dreams come true by making her an honorary police officer.Abigail also became an honorary Texas Ranger.Senator Larry Taylor even presented Abigail with a Senate Resolution in honor of her bravery during her fight with cancer.