HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond! All events are subject to change due to a severe weather threat Friday afternoon.
Friday, December 7
Free Boot Camp
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Public Piano Play
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Funfetti Fridays
Discovery Green
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 8
Flea By Night
Discovery Green
6 a.m.
Boot Camp
Levy Park
8:30 a.m.
Yoga in the Park
Levy Park
10 a.m.
Christmas Boat Parade
Kemah Boardwalk
6 p.m.
Prelude Concert
Levy Park
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Carvana Ugly Sweater Night
Discovery Green
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Skate with Santa
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, December 9
Jewish Culture Fest
Levy Park
1 p.m.
Skating with the Stars
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.