Check out the Christmas Boat Parade and ugly sweater party for free this weekend

Here are the free thing you can do this weekend.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond! All events are subject to change due to a severe weather threat Friday afternoon.

Friday, December 7

Free Boot Camp
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Public Piano Play
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Funfetti Fridays
Discovery Green
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 8

Flea By Night
Discovery Green
6 a.m.

Boot Camp
Levy Park
8:30 a.m.

Yoga in the Park
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Christmas Boat Parade
Kemah Boardwalk
6 p.m.

Prelude Concert
Levy Park
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Carvana Ugly Sweater Night
Discovery Green
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Skate with Santa
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 9

Jewish Culture Fest
Levy Park
1 p.m.

Skating with the Stars
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
