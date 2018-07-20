HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you are looking for a job and love all things sports and entertainment, you may want to head to this job fair.
The Houston Texans, SMG, Contemporary Services Corporation and Aramark are hosting a Staff Draft on Monday, July 23.
They're looking for people interested in working part-time for Houston Texans gamedays and NRG Park events.
The event is from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Verizon West Club inside NRG Stadium.
Be sure to register online at houstontexans.com/2018staffdraft.