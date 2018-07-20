JOB FAIR

Want to work on Texans gamedays? Check out the Staff Draft job fair on July 23

Check out the Staff Draft job fair on July 23 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are looking for a job and love all things sports and entertainment, you may want to head to this job fair.

The Houston Texans, SMG, Contemporary Services Corporation and Aramark are hosting a Staff Draft on Monday, July 23.

They're looking for people interested in working part-time for Houston Texans gamedays and NRG Park events.

The event is from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Verizon West Club inside NRG Stadium.

Be sure to register online at houstontexans.com/2018staffdraft.
