SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land brings dinosaurs to life, slimy frogs out of hiding, and changes the storyline for the fourth oldest building in town.
"In Sugar Land, there were several prisons in the area, and this was actually one," said museum director Adrienne Barker of the building in which HMNS is situated. "It was built in 1939, and it's kind of nice now that we can take that which might not be such a good part of our Sugar Land history and turn it into something positive."
All day long, Barker listens to the excited cheers of kids as their curious minds are given a place right in their own backyard to learn about the world.
"We have five exhibit halls in the museum and we cover everything from paleontology, to earth science, to space science, to physical science...as well as usually a special exhibit," Barker said.
While you may have been to the HMNS in downtown Houston, the Sugar Land location gives families the luxury of the museum without ever leaving their neighborhood.
"Our real goal here in Sugar Land is to have children come in, look at things, explore, be curious about them and, hopefully, come away with 'I want to know more,'" Barker said.
The museum hosts special events, children's labs, and plenty of hands-on exhibits, so kids really do get an opportunity to explore the world right here in Sugar Land.
You can find out more about HMNS at Sugar Land through the the Houston Museum of Natural Science website.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land sparks curiosity
HTX
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News