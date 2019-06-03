Georgia firefighters clean up WWII veteran's yard

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5323580" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sarge's latest gig as a barista is one he's really enjoying. He doesn't allow his family to pay him for his latte skills.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Firefighters in Gainesville, Georgia are being praised after they helped a World War II veteran clean up his yard.According to the Gainesville Fire Department, crews were called to the home on an assistance call on Wednesday.On their way out, they noticed the yard could use some "sprucing up," and that the man couldn't do it himself.Firefighters went to the station, got the equipment they needed, returned and removed limbs and leaves from the roof, trimmed the hedges, edged the driveway and blew the leaves from the yard."Great job Station # 2 C Shift crew Todd Summer, Jonathan Benton, Noe Guajardo, Brandon Cobb and Med Unit personnel Danny Nguyen and Ashley Mashburn," the department said in a Facebook post. "The Gainesville Fire Department is proud of their outstanding, above and beyond work effort for this veteran."