George Foreman set to lead MLK parade in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 42nd annual "Original" MLK Day Parade in downtown Houston got an added boost of star power from a former professional boxer and entrepreneur.

Houston native and two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Lamar and Smith Street.

Immediately following the parade, the celebration will move to Herman Square for the 4th annual MLK JR. Taste of Houston Festival.

There will also be another parade starting at 10 a.m. in Midtown.

The MLK Grande Parade will start on San Jacinto Street and Elgin Street.

