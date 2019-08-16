Community & Events

Gamers unite for this free Nintendo Switch Night event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Saturday, August 17

Children's summer reading time with Captain America
9115 FM 723 Rd. Suite 900
Richmond, TX 77406
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Must register online.

Smartphone photography workshop
The Shelby Studio
1330 Yale St.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

You will need to RSVP. The class is not intended for children.

Houston Dynamo watch party
The Square at Memorial City Mall
8 p.m.

Monday, August 19

Nintendo Switch Game Night
The Atascocita Library
6 p.m.

Event is for teens only.

Trivia Night
The Adventure Begins Comics, Games and More
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 22

Parkour Fitness Challenges
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
