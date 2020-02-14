abc13 plus northeast

Houston students use $10 million grant to help clean up environment

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three years ago, Furr High School received a $10 million grant from the XQ Institute, which is a part of the Emerson Collective, and students have made the most of the opportunity.

Part of the money the school obtained went into creating an environmental justice class, which has truly paid off for the community.

"The school wants to become the green school of the community," explained agriculture teacher Manuel Reyes. "What that means is, that we want to empower our students to go ahead and take actions for themselves."

Furr High School is paving the way for being one of the most environmentally conscious campuses in its community and in the state. The school's work is also being recognized across the country.

Four of the school's students have been selected to speak at the San Diego 2020 Global Warming conference.

"This school has motivated me and built me up to this point, and California is just another milestone, another accolade that we've accomplished," said environmental student Juan Gallegos. "We are not there yet, and next month, when we arrive, we will make our statement and show who we are."

