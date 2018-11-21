COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Furniture store owner giving away more than 50 mattresses to families in need

Furniture store owner giving away mattresses to families in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A furniture store in Houston plans on giving away more than 50 mattresses to families in need over the next 52 weeks.

Jesse Valdez owns Dream Rooms Furniture, and has already given away 12 mattresses in west Houston.

"I remember Santa Claus coming in the Salvation Army truck," said Valdez. "It means a lot to us. Sometimes it means more to us than it means to these families."

Valdez teamed up with Pastor E.A. Deckard at the Green House International Church to help families.

"That's what Thanksgiving is all about," said Pastor Deckard. "Giving thanks because we're able to help someone else. The only thing we ask in return is when you get on your feet, you help someone else. That's Thanksgiving."

Valdez and Deckard surprised a mother and her two daughters with furniture for their apartment.

The woman is a domestic violence survivor who moved to Houston for a fresh start.

Kim says she and her children had been living in the apartment without any furniture for more than a month.

"This is an amazing experience for me," Kim said. "It feels great to know that you still have great people in the world that care about others."

