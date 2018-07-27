Summer isn't over yet, so bring on the free fun for the kiddos. Here are a few activities we found on Pinterest.
Cool off indoors and take advantage of two free bowling games for your kids. This offer is at multiple bowling alleys in and around Houston. Head to kidsbowlfree.com to register your child.
Start gearing up for school with a free book from Barnes and Noble. Download their summer reading journal to get started.
This one isn't just for kids, but parents, too. Build with wood and learn new skills at Home Depot's free workshops. Most of the workshops take place Saturday mornings.
Even though these are free, you have to sign up online.
If you don't want to leave home, try camping in the backyard or running through the sprinklers to cool down.
From bowling to building: Free summer activities for kids
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
More stretch your dollar
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
More Community & Events
Top Stories