Friendswood to host month of Apollo 11 events

July 4: Fourth of July parade, where roughly 15 astronauts will be involved.

July 9: The Friendswood Public Library will host the Wives of Apollo 11 speaker panel.

July 11: The Friendswood Public Library will host the Canadian and Langley Engineers speaker panel from 7-9 p.m.

July 18: The Friendswood Public Library will host the Space Suits speaker panel from 7-9 p.m.

July 23: The Apollo 11 documentary will be shown from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Friendswood Public Library.

July 25: The Friendswood Public Library will host the Apollo Flight Control and Recovery speaker panel from 7-9 p.m.

July 27: The Friendswood Splashdown event, to be located at Stevenson Park. The event will feature children's activities, including rocket launches, from 2:30-6:30 p.m.; a Classic Car Show from 4-6 p.m.; and a Concert in the Park, featuring The Beatles tribute band Fab 5 from 7-9 p.m.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Friendswood will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 splashdown with a number of events in the month of July.The events commemorate the United States' first moon landing:Former astronaut and Mayor Mike Foreman and Council Member Sally Branson are the event chairs.