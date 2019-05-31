Community & Events

Friendswood to host month of Apollo 11 events

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Friendswood will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 splashdown with a number of events in the month of July.

The events commemorate the United States' first moon landing:

  • July 4: Fourth of July parade, where roughly 15 astronauts will be involved.
  • July 9: The Friendswood Public Library will host the Wives of Apollo 11 speaker panel.
  • July 11: The Friendswood Public Library will host the Canadian and Langley Engineers speaker panel from 7-9 p.m.
  • July 18: The Friendswood Public Library will host the Space Suits speaker panel from 7-9 p.m.
  • July 23: The Apollo 11 documentary will be shown from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Friendswood Public Library.
  • July 25: The Friendswood Public Library will host the Apollo Flight Control and Recovery speaker panel from 7-9 p.m.
  • July 27: The Friendswood Splashdown event, to be located at Stevenson Park. The event will feature children's activities, including rocket launches, from 2:30-6:30 p.m.; a Classic Car Show from 4-6 p.m.; and a Concert in the Park, featuring The Beatles tribute band Fab 5 from 7-9 p.m.

Former astronaut and Mayor Mike Foreman and Council Member Sally Branson are the event chairs.

