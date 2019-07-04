4th of july

Friendswood 4th of July parade reminds residents 'There's no place like home'

By
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a small city with a big heart, and this year's Fourth of July celebration in Friendswood proved there is no place like home.

The city's annual parade brought out dozens of Friendswood residents, all of which lined up on the streets to catch a glimpse of the much anticipated Independence Day parade.



Of course, a parade isn't a parade without floats.



The city named nearly 20 parade winners in categories such as Best Decorated Vehicle and Best Decorated Bicycle.



While it was a moment to showcase American pride, parade volunteer and former chairman of the city's Fourth of July Steering Committee Tony Scarpa says he's proud of his community.

"It's been 24 years I've been doing this," he said. "It's small town. It's small town, USA."

