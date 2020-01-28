Community & Events

Free tax services available now at Baker Ripley

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the 12th year, Baker Ripley is offering free tax services for families and individuals that make under $58,000 a year throughout the Houston area.

In the next few days, all 12 locations, including those in Montgomery County will open to the public. Some locations are already open for the early birds like Steven Erazo, a customer. He's trusted Baker Ripley with his taxes since he started in the workforce seven years ago.

"When I first started, I was going to do it online and I had so many questions," Erazo said. "Here, I got everything answered."

"You don't want to miss out on credits that you deserve," said Christina Cave with Baker Ripley. "We see a lot of young professionals that they have done their taxes on their own in the past, but something has changed, they got married or had a child."

Here's a check list of items to bring with you when filing your taxes:

  • Your ID, Social Security card or ITIN- Individual Taxpayer Identification Number
  • Proof of income, W-2 or 1099


Here's another incentive: Through Baker Ripley's matched savings program, you'll get a 25% bonus when you save $100 to $1,000 dollars of your refund for one entire year.

For locations and hours of operation click here or call 2-1-1 Texas/United Way Helpline.

